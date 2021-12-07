Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $98.01 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $98,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 181,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,001. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

