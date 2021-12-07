Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,885 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises 3.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Repligen worth $251,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,674 shares of company stock worth $13,745,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

RGEN stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,796. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

