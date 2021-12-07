Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,494 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,494 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of WD-40 worth $58,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 13.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.21. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

