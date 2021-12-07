Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 3,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $792.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 732,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

