Contrasting Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and Elcom International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.67 $13.82 million $1.11 27.10 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 5.91% 11.60% 6.71% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and Elcom International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Elcom International.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

