Contrasting Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Kuke Music alerts:

This table compares Kuke Music and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kuke Music and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $24.96 million 3.70 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -26.00 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.97 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kuke Music and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.68%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Kuke Music on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.