Contrasting Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oriental Land and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14% thyssenkrupp -0.34% -0.54% -0.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and thyssenkrupp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 35.24 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -155.99 thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.16 -$137.49 million ($0.23) -45.56

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oriental Land and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00 thyssenkrupp 2 1 3 0 2.17

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Oriental Land on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

