Contrasting TSS (TSSI) & The Competition

TSS (OTCMKTS: TSSI) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TSS to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -1.97% -15.36% -2.26% TSS Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TSS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million $80,000.00 -25.00 TSS Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.96

TSS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TSS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS Competitors 164 669 967 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 10.64%. Given TSS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TSS rivals beat TSS on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

