Cook Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 619,211,622 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.