Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,162 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 69.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 20.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

NYSE FDX opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

