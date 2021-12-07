Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

