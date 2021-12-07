Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ (NASDAQ:TRONU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:TRONU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRONU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units by 2.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.