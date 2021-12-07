Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $8,841.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,081,350 coins and its circulating supply is 15,839,502 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.