Cosmos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $788.63 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $24.35 or 0.00047592 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $5.50 billion and approximately $788.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,682.24 or 0.99044348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.99 or 0.00767990 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,580,769 coins and its circulating supply is 225,796,166 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

