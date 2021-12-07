Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.08.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

