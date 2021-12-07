Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.32.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Coupa Software by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 99.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

