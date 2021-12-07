Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,743 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Coursera by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

