Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 1,855 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.