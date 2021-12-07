Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

