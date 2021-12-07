Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $666,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

