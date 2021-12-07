Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

