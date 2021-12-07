Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVET. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.