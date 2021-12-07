Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.44) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.39).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.57) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 361.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 707.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of £884.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

