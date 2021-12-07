Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRNX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

CRNX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,194. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

