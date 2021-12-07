Critical Comparison: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) vs. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get MaxLinear alerts:

This table compares MaxLinear and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -1.30% 26.85% 11.15% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

83.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MaxLinear and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 7 0 2.78 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $80.77, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Given GlobalFoundries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and GlobalFoundries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 10.59 -$98.59 million ($0.15) -440.30 GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 7.12 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A

MaxLinear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

MaxLinear beats GlobalFoundries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.