Critical Contrast: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) versus Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -24.68% -23.49% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 128.30% 64.78% 25.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.83 million ($1.03) -1.95 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $389.52 million 4.70 $106.18 million $3.25 3.44

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Therapeutics. Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atossa Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Atossa Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65. The ArgusCYTE Breast Health Test offers information to help inform breast cancer treatment options and to help monitor potential recurrence. The company was founded by Steven C. Quay and Shu Chih Chen in December 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

