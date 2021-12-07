Critical Review: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82

Beyond Air currently has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $87.73, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -86.64% -64.65% Globus Medical 19.87% 13.66% 12.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 317.23 -$22.88 million ($1.24) -8.35 Globus Medical $789.04 million 8.59 $102.29 million $1.81 37.12

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

