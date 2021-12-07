Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 9,970 ($132.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.91 billion and a PE ratio of 54.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,270.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,370.97. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 12-month high of £102.05 ($135.33).

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46). Insiders bought 5 shares of company stock valued at $44,535 over the last 90 days.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

