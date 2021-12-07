Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,370.97

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,370.97 ($111.01) and traded as high as GBX 9,960 ($132.08). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 9,826 ($130.30), with a volume of 188,292 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

Get Croda International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,270.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,370.97. The company has a market capitalization of £13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 5 shares of company stock valued at $44,535 over the last 90 days.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.