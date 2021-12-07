Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 570 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $667.56 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $711.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $598.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

