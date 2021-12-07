Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.81 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

