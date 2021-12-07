Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $354.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.