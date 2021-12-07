Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Amdocs worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $223,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 145,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 438,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,943,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

