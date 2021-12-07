Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 34.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

