Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,125 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.