Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

