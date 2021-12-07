Crust (CRU) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010620 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00141801 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00573409 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

