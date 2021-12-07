Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,023,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

