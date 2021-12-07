Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.67 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.