Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $293.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.83 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.35 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.