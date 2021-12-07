Csenge Advisory Group Has $440,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.