Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $804.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 105.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

