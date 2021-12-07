Csenge Advisory Group Sells 391 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

