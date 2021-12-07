Csenge Advisory Group Takes $390,000 Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

