Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 77,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,667. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the third quarter valued at $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

