CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

