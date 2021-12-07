CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Raised by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

