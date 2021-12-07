D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.