D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
