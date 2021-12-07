Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.20 ($109.21).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €85.47 ($96.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 1-year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of €83.36 and a 200-day moving average of €77.54. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.