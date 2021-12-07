Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.45 on Tuesday, hitting $313.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.37. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.